Karnataka to get first short-term shelter for LGBTQIA+

BENGALURU: Karnataka will get its first-ever short-term shelter for the Assigned Female at Birth (AFAB) Queer and Transmasculine community centre in Bengaluru. The three-bedroom shelter can house 8 to 10 people, depending on the severity of the cases, and aims to be a haven for the community members for approximately 2 to 3 months.

Developed by Bengaluru-based NGO RAAHI: A Journey Towards Dignity Shelter, the centre will be inaugurated on June 29 at 11am at Natyapriya’s Nruthyakshetra, School of Performing Arts.

The shelter will also provide pro bono legal assistance and access to mental health support to all AFAB community members. This facility will also be available to persons with intersex variations, lesbians and bisexuals. The location of the centre has not been disclosed due to confidentiality matters, and to protect the privacy of the community members. However, individuals can contact the NGO directly to secure more information in times of need.

Trust founder Suchithra KK said there is a lack of awareness when individuals go through different procedures related to their sex, and needs immediate attention from all stakeholders. “There is no safe space for transpeople, however, that does not make the community invisible. They exist in the same society and should get their dues,” she added.

RAAHI will also hold sensitisation training as well as meetings with government departments, hospitals and the police to gain more support in guarding the LGBTQIA+ community. A series of events will be held to create awareness about issues such as gender discrimination and hate crimes. The initiative is funded by by Azim Premji Foundation and Mariwala Health Initiative.