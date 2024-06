BENGALURU: Even as the debate on inducting more DyCMs into the Siddaramaiah cabinet is raging, senior seer of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt Chandrashekara Swamiji on Thursday demanded that DyCM DK Shivakumar be made Chief Minister.

Interestingly, the seer made this statement in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah and his cabinet ministers, Nirmalananda Swamiji of Balagangadharnatha Mutt and Nanjavadoota Swamiji at a function here to mark Kempegowda Jayanthi.

He said many leaders enjoyed power as CM except Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah has already served and is serving as CM. He should pave the way for Shivakumar to become CM. “This will happen only if Siddaramaiah makes up his mind to make Shivakumar CM. I request Siddaramaiah with folded hands to make Shivakumar CM,’’ he said.

Later, the seer said, “It is dharma to make Shivakumar CM.” Asked if Shivakumar spoke to him in this regard earlier, the seer said he (Shivakumar) should have been CM by now. But he (Siddaramaiah ) is not willing. Someone has to convince Siddaramaiah to do so,” he said.

The seer indirectly slammed other senior swamijis of various Vokkaliga mutts when asked if they supported his statement on making Shivakumar CM. He said,”Our society is like this. They won’t make such statements in the presence of the CM or ministers for the fear of losing certain privileges or benefits from the government.”