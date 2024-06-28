Siddu doing good work as CM: Shamanur

DAVANAGERE: Referring to the rumours around replacing the CM, Congress MLA Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa on Thursday maintained that such a decision is left to the party high command. He clarified that there are no such talks under way. Reacting to a statement made by Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt seer Chandrashekhara Swami, requesting CM Siddaramaiah to relinquish the CM’s post to DyCM DK Shivakumar, he said it is impossible to change the CM on the request of the seer. It is for the Congress high command to decide, he added.

“Siddaramaiah is doing good work. Since the last one year, there is no fault with his administration. Who says that he has not been working properly? He has become more popular, thanks to the guarantees,” Shivashankarappa said. Responding to a statement on the demand for five deputy chief ministers based on religion and caste, Shivashankarappa said, “It is impossible.”