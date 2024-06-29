88-year-old Mahavir Chakra recipient undergoes robotic knee surgery

BENGALURU: SK Gupta, 88, a Mahavir Chakra recipient, who had been severely impaired by knee arthritis, recently underwent successful treatment through tech-enabled robotic knee surgery.

The procedure restored his mobility with enhanced precision beyond human visual capabilities.

Instead of traditional methods, robotic surgery was done as it minimises the potential for human error and inconsistencies, resulting in smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, and faster recovery times.

According to the surgeons at Narayana Health City where he was operated, knee arthritis is projected to become the fourth most common cause of physical disability in the country within the next decade. Prof Arun Ranganathan said that during the procedure, real-time mapping is conducted to generate a 3D model of the patient’s knee while a robotic arm or device assists the procedure.

Highlighting the benefits, Dr Prashanth BN, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Robotic Joint Replacement, Knee Replacement Surgery at Narayana Health City mentioned that robotics include decreased risk of injury to surrounding tissues, reduced infection rate, and early rehabilitation contributing to shorter hospital stays and less future revisions.