CM Siddaramaiah meets Gadkari, wants pending Karnataka projects cleared 

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Union Surface Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Friday and requested that his ministry clear the pending projects in Karnataka, including notifying 5,225 km of 39 roads as National Highways. The process of declaring these roads as NHs has been stalled despite getting in-principle approval, the CM said after leading a delegation to Gadkari.

Siddaramaiah urged Gadkari that the 90-km road connecting Mysuru via Mananthavady, HD Kote, and Jayapura to Kalpetta in Kerala, which has already received in-principle approval, be implemented. The CM asked Gadkari to ensure better connectivity to Mangaluru Port by constructing a tunnel between Maranahalli and Addahole in the Shiradi Ghat.

The other proposals submitted to the Centre include upgrading those state highways with vehicular traffic of 10,000 PCU (passenger car unit), a cable car facility at Gokak waterfalls, and many other projects.

Siddaramaiah expressed his gratitude to Gadkari for the approval of the development of the Belagavi-Hunagunda-Raichur highway (NH748A), the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, the Surat-Chennai Express Highway, the Bengaluru Suburban Ring Road, and greenfield corridors in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the CM discussed water projects and matters related to tax devolution at a meeting with the MPs elected from Karnataka.