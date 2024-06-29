Haveri accident: Visually impaired football player among victims

SHIVAMOGGA: Among the victims of the fatal road accident near Haveri, which claimed 13 lives, was A S Manasa, a 25-year-old player on the Indian women’s blind football team. Manasa played for both the Karnataka team and the India team. She was preparing for UPSC civil services exam in Bengaluru.

Manasa was the daughter of Sharanappa and Bhagya, residents of Yemmehatti village. The fatal accident also claimed the life of her mother. Manasa’s sister, Mahalakshmi, said she was blind from birth. She had studied at Sharada Blind School at Gopala Gowda Badavane in the city and had completed an MSc. “We learned about the accident in the morning. She was preparing for her IAS exam as she dreamt of becoming a DC. Manasa had also undergone eye surgery, and was studying through Braille script.”