IISc finds way to turn fatty acids into biofuels

BENGALURU: Researchers at the IISc have developed a special enzyme system that turns inexpensive fatty acids into valuable biofuels called 1-alkenes, hydrocarbons. These 1-alkenes can be blended with existing fuels, making them a promising sustainable option.

According to scientists, hydrocarbons have potential as ‘drop-in’ biofuels, which can be blended and used with existing fuels and infrastructure. These can potentially be synthesised on a large scale using microorganism factories. Hydrocarbons are also widely used in polymer, detergent and lubricant industries.

In an earlier study, the IISc team purified and characterised an enzyme called UndB, bound to the membranes of living cells, especially certain bacteria. It can convert fatty acids to 1-alkenes at the fastest rate currently possible. However, the researchers found that the process was not very efficient – the enzyme would become inactivated after just a few cycles. When they investigated further, they realised that H2O2 – a byproduct of the reaction process – was inhibiting UndB.