BELAGAVI: The issue surrounding a possible change of guard in the state continues to gain momentum. Religious leaders and politicos from the dominant communities are continuing to exert pressure on the ruling Congress, seeking that the top posts in government be bestowed upon leaders from among their ranks.

While on Thursday, Chandrashekhar Swami of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Math appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make way for DK Shivakumar to become the CM, on Friday, a well-known seer of the Lingayat community, Dr Channasiddarama Panditaradhya Shivacharya of Chikkodi, stated that the Congress high command should give the CM post to a minister from the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, if the party is contemplating a change of guard.

“If the government is thinking about a change of guard in the state, it should give the CM’s post to a Veerashaiva Lingayat minister,” Dr Channasiddarama reiterated.

The seer said interesting discussions and debates were under way in the state, about the possible change of chief minister, and appointing more deputy chief ministers, so that all deserving ministers stand a chance to make it to the coveted positions in government. Highlighting the role played by the Lingayat community in Congress’ victory in the last Assembly polls, Dr Channasiddarama mentioned that a majority of Veerashaiva Lingayats placed their faith in the party and helped it to power.

He further said, “We want the Congress to give more priority to the Veerashaiva Lingayat community leaders, if the party is planning a change of guard. What we (Lingayats) demand is that some senior Lingayat leaders in the Congress, like MB Patil, Ishwar Khandre, SS Malikarjun, and Dr Shamanur Shivashankrappa, should be given the top positions of CM and DyCM. If the party gives opportunities to such deserving leaders... it will do justice to the Lingayat community.”

Dr Channasiddarama added that all political parties in the state should give Lingayat leaders their due and stop neglecting the community.