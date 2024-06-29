Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Woman’s statement reveals heinous offence

BENGALURU: Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is not entitled to relief of regular bail for the reasons that the statement given by the victim of rape under Section 161 of CrPC would indicate that she was subjected to forcible sexual intercourse by him and also the investigation is not yet completed into the allegations which are serious and grave to be viewed seriously, said the Special Court for trial of cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs.

Stating that the prosecution has made out a strong prima facie case against Prajwal while also contending that there is a chance of flight risk if he is admitted to bail, Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat rejected the bail. The order of rejection of bail dated June 26 was available on Friday.

The court recorded the contents of the complaint of the victim lodged with the SIT that she was not a consenting party at the time of the alleged offence while working as a helper at the Basavanagudi residence of former minister HD Revanna and his son Prajwal. When she visited the house at the request of Revanna’s wife Bhavani to clean it, Prajwal had ravished her, the court pointed out while extracting the victim’s statement.