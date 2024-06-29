Sangreshi is new Karnataka Election Commissioner

BENGALURU: The Karnataka state government on Friday appointed Principal Seceretary, Law, GS Sangreshi as State Election Commissioner on Friday.

It may be recalled that the government had previously passed an order naming Sangreshi, a former District Judge, as chairman of the State Permanent Backward Classes Commission, but within a short time withdrew the order and instead posted Sangreshi as Karnataka Election Commissioner for a period of five years.

All the orders were passed on the same day.

The State Election Commission is in charge of holding the ZP-TP polls and BBMP polls, which are long overdue, and the government is under pressure to hold elections, especially from courts.

It may be recalled that the previous government did not hold elections for over two-and-half years, and this government has not held elections either.