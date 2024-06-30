Belagavi MLA bats for Satish as Deputy Chief Minister

BELAGAVI: Amid attempts being made by the Congress leadership in Karnataka to halt the raging debate over change of guard and having more deputy chief ministers in the state, several prominent leaders continue to rake up the issue. The latest entrant is Belagavi Congress MLA Asif Sait, who has said that the party should elevate PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi as the state’s DyCM for the overall development of North Karnataka region. Satish is elected to the Assembly from the Yamakanmardi in Belagavi district. Sait said that he has been demanding that Satish be made the DyCM for the last one year, but in vain.

There is growing demand to have three more DyCMs -- from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and Minority communities. At present, KPCC president DK Shivakumar from the Vokkaliga community is the only DyCM. Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Saturday, the MLA said that he wants Satish to be elevated as DyCM as North Karnataka was being left out in development. “Making Satish Jarkiholi the DyCM would ensure North Karnataka get its due. He has a lot of concern for all the communities and proved himself to be a leader of all sections,” he said.