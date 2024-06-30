Will build film city in Mysuru, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said his government is committed to building a film city in Mysuru.

He also assured the film producers that steps will be taken for a Kannada OTT platform.

"Our government gave 100 acres of land in Mysuru for the film city. We will build it on the public private partnership basis," the Chief Minister told reporters after inaugurating the new building of Kannada Film Producers' Association.

Siddaramaiah said a film city for the Kannada film industry was the dream of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and his government will make it happen.

He blamed the previous BJP government for doing nothing for the film city.

Regarding the OTT platform for the Kannada film industry, the Chief Minister said his government will review it and take action accordingly.