10 injured in Bengaluru cafe blast; explosion may have been caused by IED, says Karnataka CM

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said, "CCTV and other things are being examined. We have come to know about someone placing a bag. It is said to be an improvised explosive blast. We have to see, the investigations are on."

He said he has asked the state home minister to visit the spot.

"It was not a large-scale blast. It was an improvised explosive blast. Such things have happened earlier too; it should not happen. Let's see what it is. In recent times, such blasts had not taken place other than the incident in Mangaluru during BJP rule. This is the first such incident during our government," he added.

Asked if a high-level inquiry would be ordered, he said, "Let things become clear. I have spoken to the police, and they told me about the ongoing investigation. There was a small bag carried by a person. The identity of the person is not known. The cashier at the eatery is being questioned, as the person had gone to the cashier to take the token and ate the food. The same person had placed the bag," he added.