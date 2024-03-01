Accept caste census report, face protests, Mahasabha tells Karnataka govt

BENGALURU: In the wake of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde submitting the final Socioeconomic and Education Survey (caste census) report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha has demanded that the state government not accept it, saying there are “many doubts” regarding it.

“If the government ignores the opposition from various communities and accepts the report, it will become necessary for the Mahasabha to organise a state-wide struggle,’’ the forum said.

In a statement, Mahasabha secretary Renuka Prasanna pointed out that the Kantharaju Commission was first set up for the purpose of a caste census but later it was changed to an socioeconomic and educational survey.