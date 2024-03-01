Accept caste census report, face protests, Mahasabha tells Karnataka govt

BENGALURU: In the wake of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde submitting the final Socioeconomic and Education Survey (caste census) report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha has demanded that the state government not accept it, saying there are “many doubts” regarding it.
“If the government ignores the opposition from various communities and accepts the report, it will become necessary for the Mahasabha to organise a state-wide struggle,’’ the forum said.
In a statement, Mahasabha secretary Renuka Prasanna pointed out that the Kantharaju Commission was first set up for the purpose of a caste census but later it was changed to an socioeconomic and educational survey.
“It has been almost eight years since the report was prepared and there has been a lot of changes in the caste-wise population since then. There has been a lot of variation in the post-Covid period too. Therefore, accepting this report as it is will be unfair to all communities. Hence, the mahasabha has been strongly opposing the report from the beginning,’’ he said.
He said even the 24th general assembly of the Mahasabha held in Davanagere in December decided not to support the report. “This report is completely unscientific. If it is passed in a hurry, it will do more harm than good. In view of this, the mahasabha is again demanding that the report should be rejected.’’
Caste-wise population (approximate)
SC: 1.08 cr
Muslim: 70 lakh
Lingayat: 65 lakh
Vokkaliga: 60 lakh
Kuruba: 45 lakh
ST: 40.45 lakh
Ediga: 15 lakh
Vishwakarma: 15 lakh
Uppara: 15 lakh
Besta: 15 lakh
Brahmin: 14 lakh
Golla: 10 lakh
Madiwala: 6 lakh
Kumbara: 5 lakh