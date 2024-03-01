After initial hiccup, Muzrai Bill gets nod in Karnataka Assembly

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, the Karnataka Motor Transport and Other Allied Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Bill and the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill were passed in both Houses of the state legislature on Thursday.

The Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, which was earlier passed in the Assembly but was defeated in the Council last week, was passed in both Houses on Thursday. The Bill, which proposes to enhance the amount of common pool fund, will now be sent to the governor’s office for assent.