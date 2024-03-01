After initial hiccup, Muzrai Bill gets nod in Karnataka Assembly

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, the Karnataka Motor Transport and Other Allied Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Bill and the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill were passed in both Houses of the state legislature on Thursday.
The Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, which was earlier passed in the Assembly but was defeated in the Council last week, was passed in both Houses on Thursday. The Bill, which proposes to enhance the amount of common pool fund, will now be sent to the governor’s office for assent.
The Karnataka Motor Transport and Other Allied Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Bill, 2024, apart from ensuring social security for such workers, stresses on constituting a Karnataka State Motor Transport and other Allied Worker’s Social Security and Welfare Board for disbursement of social security schemes.
The Bill also seeks the re-appropriation of funds from the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation Act to finance such schemes. The Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, which allows levying lifetime tax on motor cars, jeeps, omni buses and private service vehicles running on electricity and cost exceeding Rs 25 lakh, was also passed.