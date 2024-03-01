Caste census report submitted to Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde submitted the much-awaited report of the Socioeconomic and Education Survey, popularly known as caste census report, to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday.

According to sources, the report has 48 volumes and the main recommendation booklet is of 200 pages, with each of the volumes possessing data on the set of different castes.

The report also includes caste data based on Assembly constituencies, besides details about castes with smaller demograpies, which were not included in earlier reports. The survey was conducted on 1,351 different castes.

The sources added that as many as 5.98 crore people were included in the survey. Over 3.98 crore are from the AHINDA (minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) group, while 1.87 crore are Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Brahmins, and other castes.

“The committee has recommended increasing the reservation quota for Scheduled Castes. It also stressed that Veerashaivas and Lingayats are the same,” sources said.