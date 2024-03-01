Centre unfair, BJP MPs mum, says Karnataka CM in defence of state budget

BENGALURU: Slamming the Union government for not giving what’s due to the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that instead of raising their voice for seven crore Kannadigas who are facing injustice in getting their share, BJP MPs are taking the Centre’s side.
He defended his budget and said there is an increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the state government is taking up development works along with fulfilling guarantee schemes.
He said Karnataka gives Rs 1.4 lakh crore as tax to the Central government. “But if we pay Rs 100 as tax, we are getting only Rs 12 in return. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is elected from here, does not give our share. Instead of asking for our rights, BJP members are taking their side, this is such a shame,” he said.
He explained that Karnataka saw a reduction of 4.7 per cent in funds under the 14th Finance Commission, and 3.64 per cent under the 15th Finance Commission, which was further decreased to 1.07 per cent. Karnataka records the second highest tax collection in the country but is treated unfairly, he added.
Explaining the discrimination, Siddaramaiah said if Karnataka’s share is 78 per cent, the Centre’s share is 22 per cent. “In Uttar Pradesh, 48 per cent is state share and remaining comes from Centre. Why such discrimination? The Union government has developed more roads and railway lines for other states compared to Karnataka,” he said.
Speaking in the Assembly, CM Siddaramaiah said BJP and JDS leaders who took part in the discussion on the budget only gave speeches in praise of the Union government. The State is not just facing injustice in getting grants compared to other states, but also in terms of roads, railway and other works.
The CM said his budget size was Rs 3,71,343 crore. “Our budget and GDP have increased, compared to budgets presented by former CM Basavaraj Bommai. The GDP for this year is also estimated to increase, yet opposition parties are alleging that there is no development,” he said.
He pointed out that Rs 1.2 lakh crore has been earmarked for development programmes, of which Rs 52,009 crore is set aside for guarantee schemes. Revenue expenditure is Rs 2,90,531 crore and Capital expenditure is Rs 55,877 crore. “This is proof that we have prioritised development,” he added.
The CM also slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, saying the leaders never took part in the freedom struggle. When BJP members raised the Pakistan slogan issue, he said they don’t need to learn patriotism from the BJP.
“It is BJP which is dividing the country and society in the name of religion,” he said. He also said that BJP members are creating a ruckus in the House because two party MLAs did not vote for their candidates.
Assembly passes supplementary estimates of over Rs 4,000 crore
The Assembly on Thursday passed the second and final installment of supplementary estimates of Rs 4,078.64 crore for 2023-24. It was tabled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also hold finance portfolio. The estimates include Rs 63.21 crore for agriculture and horticulture departments, which will likely be used to pay compensation to drought-hit farmers.
According to the supplementary estimates, animal husbandry and fisheries will get Rs 8.4 crore and Rs 1.7 crore, respectively; finance department Rs 3 crore and Rs 50 lakh; home and transport Rs 40 crore; rural development and panchayat raj Rs 15.53 crore and Rs 8 crore; forest, ecology and environment Rs 7.64 crore; cooperation Rs 13.13 crore; social welfare Rs 37.34 crore and women and child development Rs 23.711 crore. Information, tourism and youth services will get Rs 37.91 crore and Rs 2.3 crore, Information Technology Rs 1.8 crore and education Rs 3.08 crore.
Last session for 16 MLCs
This budget session will be the last for 16 MLCs, who will retire in June this year. On Thursday, many of them shared their experiences about their political career, especially in the House. Some are confident of returning back to the Upper House as their respective parties are likely to give them the opportunity again. The legislators who will retire from the Legislative Assembly constituency are Raghunath Rao Malkapure, K Govindaraj, Aravind Kumar Arali, Tejaswini Gowda, KP Nanjundi Vishwakarma, BM Farooq, N Ravi Kumar, S Rudregowda, K Harish Kumar, Muniraju Gowda PM and NS Boseraju. From the Graduates’ constituency, A Devegowda and Chandrashekar B Patil will retire. From Teachers’ constituency, Marithibbe Gowda, Y A Narayanaswamy and S L Bojegowda.