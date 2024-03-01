Centre unfair, BJP MPs mum, says Karnataka CM in defence of state budget

BENGALURU: Slamming the Union government for not giving what’s due to the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that instead of raising their voice for seven crore Kannadigas who are facing injustice in getting their share, BJP MPs are taking the Centre’s side.

He defended his budget and said there is an increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the state government is taking up development works along with fulfilling guarantee schemes.

He said Karnataka gives Rs 1.4 lakh crore as tax to the Central government. “But if we pay Rs 100 as tax, we are getting only Rs 12 in return. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is elected from here, does not give our share. Instead of asking for our rights, BJP members are taking their side, this is such a shame,” he said.

He explained that Karnataka saw a reduction of 4.7 per cent in funds under the 14th Finance Commission, and 3.64 per cent under the 15th Finance Commission, which was further decreased to 1.07 per cent. Karnataka records the second highest tax collection in the country but is treated unfairly, he added.

Explaining the discrimination, Siddaramaiah said if Karnataka’s share is 78 per cent, the Centre’s share is 22 per cent. “In Uttar Pradesh, 48 per cent is state share and remaining comes from Centre. Why such discrimination? The Union government has developed more roads and railway lines for other states compared to Karnataka,” he said.

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Siddaramaiah said BJP and JDS leaders who took part in the discussion on the budget only gave speeches in praise of the Union government. The State is not just facing injustice in getting grants compared to other states, but also in terms of roads, railway and other works.