Daycare centre for specially-abled kids; transgenders to get night shelter in Bengaluru
BENGALURU: The budget presented by the BBMP announced the setting up of a daycare centre for specially-abled children with a grant of Rs 1 crore in Pobbatthi Maternity Hospital in the Palike’s South Zone. Apart from this, old age homes and shelter homes for transgenders will also be set up.
There is a plan to open eight old age homes and Rs 4 crore has been allocated this year for opening Shravana Vasathi old age homes in collaboration with registered voluntary organisations in rented premises, Shivanand H Kalakeri, Special Commissioner (Finance), who presented the budget, said.
“A night shelter for the benefit of transgenders is being planned to be constructed apart from renovation and maintenance of existing 48 night shelters. For which a sum of Rs 4 crore is allocated in this budget,” Kalakeri said.
For efficient healthcare service delivery for citizens of the city, the budget announced the setting up of ‘Bengaluru Health System’ for the administrative and financial supervision of up to primary and maternal healthcare facilities in the jurisdiction of BBMP.
“BBMP will take over all the primary health care facilities, while the secondary and tertiary health care facilities shall be handed over to the Department of Health and Family Welfare. BBMP will handle 144 UPHCs, 225 Namma Clinics, 27 Maternity homes, and 7 first Referral Units catering to Primary Health Care services. Budgetary allocation of Rs 20 crore is made for the year,” Kalakeri said. A fund of Rs 200 crore has been set aside to upgrade healthcare facilities in the city.
Responding to the growing brain health concerns arising out of various social issues, the budget announced ‘MANOBIMBA’ initiative to respond to growing brain health concerns. “It will be a YouTube channel which will take the shape of a periodic, six interactive platform hosted on social media platforms run by our in-house team of doctors and with the help of willing field experts,” Kalakeri said.
50 new Indira Canteens
Along with setting up of an Indira Canteen at KIA, 50 new Indira Canteens will be opened and Rs 70 crore has been set aside in the budget. Construction of new burial grounds and crematoriums will be undertaken and upgradation of existing burial grounds and crematoriums will also be done at Rs 15 crore. To control the population of street dogs, three new scientific animal birth control centres will be established.
To meet the demand for hygienic meat, BBMP plans to establish two modern slaughterhouses. To address the concern of animal waste generated daily four rendering plants will be established. A total of Rs 10 crore has been allocated, Kalakeri said.
For the welfare of women, SCs, STs, backward minorities, and transgenders, they will be provided financial assistance to purchase 250 electric passenger and goods autos. Electric two-wheelers will be provided to working women and pourakarmikas at Rs 12 crore, he said.