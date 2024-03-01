Daycare centre for specially-abled kids; transgenders to get night shelter in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The budget presented by the BBMP announced the setting up of a daycare centre for specially-abled children with a grant of Rs 1 crore in Pobbatthi Maternity Hospital in the Palike’s South Zone. Apart from this, old age homes and shelter homes for transgenders will also be set up.

There is a plan to open eight old age homes and Rs 4 crore has been allocated this year for opening Shravana Vasathi old age homes in collaboration with registered voluntary organisations in rented premises, Shivanand H Kalakeri, Special Commissioner (Finance), who presented the budget, said.

“A night shelter for the benefit of transgenders is being planned to be constructed apart from renovation and maintenance of existing 48 night shelters. For which a sum of Rs 4 crore is allocated in this budget,” Kalakeri said.