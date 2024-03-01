Finance Bill passed in both Houses in Karnataka amid pandemonium

He demanded that the CM update the House on how the incident happened and action taken. The Chairman intervened and said the CM was there to reply to the budget speech, and the Home Minister would inform the House about the case later. But BJP members did not budge and raised slogans against the government.

Amidst the chaos, CM Siddaramaiah spoke on several programmes in the budget for the development of seven crore Kannadigas, and said it was a pro-people budget. “This will give social, financial and academic strength to the people,” he said, explaining how the Congress government had followed fiscal discipline and put the state, which had suffered during the previous BJP government, back on the path of progress.

He attacked the BJP, stating it was unable to digest the good administration being delivered by the government, and took a jibe at BJP members clad in saffron shawls.