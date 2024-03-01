‘Internal feud’ in Belagavi hits prospects of Congress in Karnataka

As a result of the party’s internal rifts, none of the Congress workers or leaders from Belagavi district, the biggest district in Karnataka with 18 Assembly constituencies, figure in the list of heads of 44 boards and corporations announced by the government on Thursday.

Although some of the Congress legislators from Belagavi, including Kagwad MLA Raju Kage and Bailhongal MLA Mahantesh Koujalgi, were among the heads announced by the government for various boards and corporations recently, none could make it to the fresh list of heads on Thursday.

Sources said some MLAs from Belagavi were likely to be named as heads of important boards in Belagavi, but the government kept the announcement on hold.

Sources close to Jarkiholi said the latter had given the list of six party workers and leaders for the top posts from Belagavi district as he is the district minister. He had included leaders from all communities to ensure social justice. However, the Congress’ top leadership in the state is said to have kept his list on hold after objections raised by some leaders of the party in Belagavi, sources added.