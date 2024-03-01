Merry-go-round by BJP members ‘distract’ Karnataka CM during discussion on state budget

BJP members also started singing songs ridiculing the state budget. They even started moving in circles in the well of the House. They were clapping their hands and even tore copies of many Bills and threw them towards the Speaker.

When Siddaramaiah spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM, BJP members started raising slogans - Jai Modi and Har Ghar Modi. Irked by this, Siddaramiah, who stopped his speech, said, “Why are you taking Modi’s name here when he is not present in the House?”

Later, when BJP members started chanting Jai Sriram, Siddaramiah stopped his budget reply and started chanting Jai Seetharam. “We do not divide husband and wife… we do not divide families. I also have constructed two Ram temples at my place. Ram is my name. Why do you act like Ram is only yours?” he asked the BJP MLAs. “BJP members have neither read the Ramayana nor Mahabharata. But claim to have built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya” he said.

BJP members then started chanting Jai Kempegowda. The CM got distracted again and told them that it was his government that started Kempegowda Jayanti and not the saffron party.