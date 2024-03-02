BJP offering Rs 50 cr to Cong MLAs, says CM

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday made an explosive charge that BJP is offering Rs 50 crore to Congress MLAs to topple his government.

He said BJP has continued its efforts to pull down the majority Congress government, but Congress MLAs have not fallen into the trap.

Asked whether BJP is trying to destabilise the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh and may also target the government in Karnataka, he said it has become a part of BJP’s strategy to bring down elected governments and come to power through Operation Lotus.

“BJP has not come to power on its own, as it won 110 seats and 100 seats in the previous election and managed to wrest power purchasing legislators. BJP is trying to destabilise stable governments in many states and it is true that they have also continued their efforts to bring down the Congress government in Karnataka that has 136 MLAs,” he said.

On Niti Aayog claiming that only 5% of the population in the country is poor, he said the report has to be examined to know whether it is true or false. “It is good if poverty has come down in the country. But I don’t think it has reduced to this level if we see the people and their living standards. How can there be 88 lakh BPL families if poverty has been reduced in the country,” he asked.