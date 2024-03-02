BJP says Karnataka under threat, seeks NIA probe

BENGALURU: The BJP has demanded that the Karnataka government hand over the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Speaking to the media here, state BJP president BY Vijayendra said that ever since the Congress came to power in the state last year, there have been a series of incidents threatening Karnataka’s safety. “Bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe is an extended part of pro-Pakistan slogans heard inside Vidhana Soudha during the recent Rajya Sabha polls,” Vijayendra said.

Further, Vijayendra said that the Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and DyCM DK Shivakumar are tolerating Congress’ ‘My Brother Policy’ which is posing a threat to Karnataka’s safety. “Congress’ appeasement of Minorities is posing a threat to the state’s security,” he said.

Vijayendra said that the FSL report on the pro-Pakistan slogans issue has confirmed that the slogan was indeed pro-Pakistan. “The State Government is trying to hide and close this case. The government is soft towards anti-national elements and anti-social elements. People are at the receiving end,” he said. Vijayendra also demanded the State Government make the FSL report public.

Vijayendra demanded that the CM take the Rameshwaram Café blast as a serious incident and hand over the investigation to the NIA without any further delay. “We are not indulging in politics. The state is under threat,” he reiterated.

Vijayendra also said two BJP workers were killed recently in Kalaburagi. “BJP workers are also under threat,” he added.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said that the State Government is trying to make ‘Bomb Bengaluru’. “It is fine if they don’t make ‘Brand Bengaluru’… they should not make ‘Bomb Bengaluru’,” he said. He also demanded that the State Government bear the medical expenses of the injured.