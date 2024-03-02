In a span of 48 hours, two BJP workers murdered in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: The murders of two BJP workers in two different parts of Kalaburagi district within a span of 48 hours has created tension in the party circles.
In the latest incident, Girish Chakra of Sagnur village belonging to Afzalpur taluk, who is said to be a staunch follower of Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Dr Umesh Jadhav, and who was recently appointed as advisory committee member of BSNL, was killed by miscreants in the wee hours of Friday.
According to sources, an acquaintance of Girish, Sachin and his followers, invited Girish, saying that they would throw him a party to celebrate his selection as member of the advisory committee at BSNL.
It is learnt that Sachin and his followers allegedly killed Girish by attacking him with lethal weapons and before the attack, they threw chilli powder at him, it is alleged. The incident was taken within the limits of Deval Ganagapur police station.
It may be recalled that a BJP leader from Sarasamba village in Aland taluk, Mahantappa Siddaramappa Allure (45), was killed by miscreants at the village on Thursday.
Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Akshay Hakay said that the investigation in both the murder cases are in progress and the police have taken some people into their custody for interrogation.
State becoming a safe den for goondas, says Vijayendra BJP state unit president BY Vijayendra has condemned the murders of former district unit vice-president of BJP Allure and Yuva Morcha worker Chakra.
Vijayendra in an X post said that it would be of no use to ask the Congress government in the state, which is making Karnataka a safe den for goondas and mafias, to take action against those who were indulging in criminal activities.
“Ever since the Congress came to power, atrocities and murders of BJP workers have continued unabated. He asked the police to immediately arrest the accused in both the cases,” he said.
Kalaburagi MP Dr Jadhav also demanded that the police take action against the accused immediately.