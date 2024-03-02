In a span of 48 hours, two BJP workers murdered in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: The murders of two BJP workers in two different parts of Kalaburagi district within a span of 48 hours has created tension in the party circles.

In the latest incident, Girish Chakra of Sagnur village belonging to Afzalpur taluk, who is said to be a staunch follower of Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Dr Umesh Jadhav, and who was recently appointed as advisory committee member of BSNL, was killed by miscreants in the wee hours of Friday.

According to sources, an acquaintance of Girish, Sachin and his followers, invited Girish, saying that they would throw him a party to celebrate his selection as member of the advisory committee at BSNL.

It is learnt that Sachin and his followers allegedly killed Girish by attacking him with lethal weapons and before the attack, they threw chilli powder at him, it is alleged. The incident was taken within the limits of Deval Ganagapur police station.

It may be recalled that a BJP leader from Sarasamba village in Aland taluk, Mahantappa Siddaramappa Allure (45), was killed by miscreants at the village on Thursday.