Karnataka: Father slams crying baby on wall, kills her

HUBBALLI: Angered by his daughter’s incessant crying, a man threw the seven-month-old infant against a wall on Wednesday night, in Yadwad village of Dharwad district. Vaishanavi succumbed to injuries on Thursday at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

The accused, Shambulinga Shahapurmath (37), who was arrested soon after the incident, was booked for murder. He reportedly confessed before police officials that he was unhappy with his daughter’s birth. The couple have a son, and Vaishanavi was his second child.

Shambulinga, a daily wage labourer, would quarrel frequently with his wife and had reportedly beaten her up too, the woman’s relatives said. He had tried to harm Vaishnavi by threatening to pour hot water on her. The villagers had held a panchayat to solve the issue, but to no avail. Police said he was an alcoholic.

Shambulinga had gone to bed after having dinner on Wednesday night. He was woken up around 10.30pm when Vaishnavi started crying. According to his wife, soon after he woke up he started hurling abuse at the infant and banged her against the wall.

Neighbours rushed to Shambulinga’s house and caught him, and called the police. A police team from Garag arrived and villagers handed him over. The baby, who suffered blood clotting in the brain, was taken to KIMS Hospital.

The accused was booked for attempted murder (IPC 307) on Wednesday night, which was converted to murder (IPC 302) on Thursday afternoon, after the infant died around 12.30pm. The funeral was held at Yadwad village on Thursday evening.