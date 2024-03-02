Karnataka govt gears up to tackle drinking water crisis

BENGALURU: Anticipating more drinking water crisis in the coming days, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda said he has directed officials to take steps to tackle the situation and ensure fodder for cattle.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Byregowda said the government has called for tenders to supply drinking water through private tankers. “I have even directed taluk and Panchayat officials to keep private water tankers ready. In case of crisis, one should be able to supply water within 24 hours through tankers. We will get water from private borewells too,” he said.

Task forces headed by MLAs have conducted over 600 meetings and Rs 856 crore has been released to districts. “Officials have been told to pay bills of tankers and borewells once in 15 days. Deputy Commissioners were told to pay uncleared bills,” he said.

In Bengaluru, the DC will speak to BBMP officials to address water issues. “The Revenue Department is paying money. In Bengaluru, there is an issue on the outskirts,” he said. As private tanker water is costly in Bengaluru, the BBMP will fix the price. Only if required, new borewells will be allowed to dig, he added.

On fodder shortage, the minister said they have called tenders to procure fodder in 25 districts and some are in stock. If needed, the government will take help from goshalas. “We have directed officials to make arrangements for fodder banks,” he said.