Karnataka: PU exams see 96.53% attendance on Day 1

BENGALURU: Karnataka 2nd PU board examination commenced on Friday, with Kannada and Arabic Summative Examniation-1 being scheduled.

Around 5,07,556 students in attendance, bringing the attendance to 96.53 per cent on day one. The board’s official data revealed that out of 5,25,787 students registered for the first examination, around 18,231 students failed to appear for the paper.

The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has identified 1,124 centres across the state, and a single case of malpractice was recorded in Bengaluru Rural. College teachers were also spotted visiting examination centres to offer students on-the-spot counselling and words of encouragement to appear for the exam stress-free, and give their best in the examinations.

This year there are around 6,98,566 second PU students with 3,30,608 boys and 3,67,958 girls across arts, science and commerce streams.

540 Zilla Vigilance squad and 3,108 special vigilance members have been recruited by the department to ensure there is malpractice in the examination, the department said. The exams will go on till March 22.

Last year, the government had scrapped off supplementary exams, and had introduced ‘student-friendly’ three board exams, where in, students would be able to give three attempts for 10 and 12 boards.