Karnataka: Rehab centre helps cops nab rape accused absconding ‘beggar’

Vamshi was in prison for 18 months for various crimes like rape and attempt to murder. He was released about two years back after his grandfather helped in getting a bail. He has been absconding since then. He first arrived in Bagepalli in Kolar and joined a group of transgenders and started to beg with them. He was collecting 3,000-4,000 per day and giving it to the group leader.

However, when the group leader learned of his past, she threw him out. After wandering for a while he came to Chitradurga. The Telangana police obtained a warrant from the 13 additional district judge from LB Nagar to produce the accused before it on March 13.

They came to Chitradurga and took custody of Vamshi and produced him before the court. The Telangana police thanked Mahadevaiah of the Beggar’s Rehabilitation Centre for their help in nabbing the accused.