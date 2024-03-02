Karnataka: Sports to help schoolgirls learn sustainable skills

BENGALURU: More than 500 girls from government schools gathered in Bengaluru, on Friday, to witness a unique initiative unfold that will equip them with physical, and digital skills, as well as provide a roadmap for their future.
The not-for-profit trust Going to School, in partnership with the Karnataka government and BT Group organised ‘Match Day 2024’ that celebrates the power of sports to provide life skills, which will eventually help address climate change through entrepreneurial practices.
The two stakeholders signed an MoU on Friday to run the Outdoor School for Girls in 25 government schools between grades 5 to 10 in the city.
The integrated curriculum will teach the girls football, and introduce them to STEM courses and sustainable entrepreneurial and digital skills. Planned for school hours across several cities, the initiative aims to equip 2.7 million girls to address unemployment and promote sustainability.
“For the first time in Indian government education, girls are playing football and learning integrated skills to solve climate change, in their school. With a fierce focus on girls’ retention in school and transition from school to sustainable enterprise, girls will now have chance of becoming entrepreneurs,” said Lisa Heydlauff, CEO, Going to School.
The group also runs Experiential Business School Crash Courses for young women who are taught sustainable enterprise skills on-site. Once they complete the crash course, they can pitch for seed capital grants from Deutsche Bank. “Bengaluru FC has championed the cause of sustainability and awareness about climate change. We are very happy to be able to harness the power of football to spread this message. Let’s all play our part in being the change,” said Bengaluru FC Head Coach, Gerard Zaragoza who will aid the football coaching for the girls.