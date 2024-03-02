Karnataka: Wild jumbo strays into B’gavi city, residents panic

BELAGAVI: It was indeed an elephant’s day out in Belagavi on Friday. A wild elephant from Maharashtra jungles entered the concrete jungle of Belagavi in the morning, creating panic among the people and on its way, it damaged several two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The elephant which created chaos for many hours, was later driven back to the woods by forest officials.

The unusual visit by the wild elephant to Belagavi city created panic among the people. A special team of wildlife experts attached to the Forest Department was deployed immediately to keep an eye on this ‘special’ visitor’s movement for the safety of people. It all started when the tusker from Maharashtra jungles accidentally entered Belagavi city. It reached K H Kangrali village in Belagavi taluk at 5.30 am, shocking the villagers.

A forest department team followed the jumbo on its way and ensured that the people were safe. They were trying to drive the elephant back to the jungles of Maharashtra. But the jumbo continued to walk towards Belagavi city. It first reached Bauxite Road from which it then walked towards Shahu Nagar and Vaibhav Nagar. During its walk on those streets, it damaged several two-wheelers and four-wheelers.