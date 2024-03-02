Rameshwaram cafe blast to be probed by Central Crime Branch: Bengaluru Police Commissioner

Earlier in the day, police sources said that four persons have been detained for questioning in connection with yesterday's low-intensity bomb blast at a Bengaluru eatery. They were picked up from Dharwad, Hubballi and Bengaluru. Dayananda said that the investigation into the incident, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), is in full swing.

"Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far," he said.

"Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, we appeal to the media to not indulge in speculation and cooperate," Dayananda said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Bengaluru, especially at Kempegowda International Airport, M Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, bus stands, railway stations and other areas which witness a higher footfall, following the incident in Brookefield in one of the IT corridors of the city.

The Bengaluru Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the popular quick-service eatery.