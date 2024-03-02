Students should Bring positive changes in country, says Dhankhar

DHARWAD: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday inaugurated various development works at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Dharwad, which includes a Knowledge Research and Data Centre, Central Learning Theatre and the Main Gate Complex. Speaking on the occasion, he said the inauguration of these centres reflect the fast pace at which the country is progressing since the last few years.

Pointing out that the faculty members at IIT-Dharwad have been drawn from all other IITs in the country, he said such high quality of teaching would ensure advanced learning for students. He noted that students are the stakeholders of a nation and they have to contribute in bringing about positive changes in the country. “This is the youngest IIT and in just seven years, the institute has achieved so much. It is certain that in the coming days, the Dharwad IIT will join the league of top IITs in the country”, he added.

He also said that by 2025, all government buildings will have rooftop solar systems and reports have suggested that use of solar energy has surged 25 times in the recent past. “Times have changed. Today, only merit counts and not corruption. Gone are the days when people were dependent on corruption in getting government jobs and tenders among other things. Violaters of law are now facing the heat under the leadership of a visionary person in the nation. For instance, reservation for women is among a major achievement of the present government,” he added.