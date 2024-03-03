Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Suspect came on BMTC bus, travel history traced

BENGALURU: The suspect in Friday’s Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast travelled in a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Volvo bus. The police are verifying the CCTV camera footage provided by BMTC to check the travel history of the accused.

It is said that the suspect travelled to the restaurant carrying the bag in which he carried the bomb and has been captured in the CCTV camera installed in the BMTC bus. Addressing the media on Saturday, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the suspect travelled in a BMTC bus.

“We have shared the CCTV camera footage that was requested by the police based on the information that the suspect travelled in a BMTC bus to the cafe. The police have to investigate and our job is to support the police by providing the details sought by them and not to interfere in their interrogation,” he said.

The bus in which the suspect travelled is said to be route number ‘500 F’ operating between Central Silk Board and Kadugodi covering CMRIT College, Kundalahalli Colony, ITPL bus stops and others. He is said to have travelled back after planting the bomb in the BMTC bus and the police are verifying the footage shared by BMTC.