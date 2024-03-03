Karnataka: Govt staff should declare assets, liabilities online, suggests panel

BENGALURU: If everything goes to plan, State government employees will have to declare details of their assets and liabilities in public domain.

The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2, headed by former chief secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar, submitted its seventh and last report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday.

The commission recommended that all Group A, B and C employees of the state government, and employees working in public sector Boards and Corporations, may place statements of their assets and liabilities on their department websites, for public information.