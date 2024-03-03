Karnataka: Govt staff should declare assets, liabilities online, suggests panel

BENGALURU: If everything goes to plan, State government employees will have to declare details of their assets and liabilities in public domain.
The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2, headed by former chief secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar, submitted its seventh and last report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday.
The commission recommended that all Group A, B and C employees of the state government, and employees working in public sector Boards and Corporations, may place statements of their assets and liabilities on their department websites, for public information.
“The Government of India places immovable property returns submitted by IAS officers in public domain. On similar lines, state government employees should produce their details,” it stated. The commission recommended that Niyukthi software, developed by the e-Governance department for issuing transfer orders of IAS and KAS officers, be used for other government staff.
In order to encourage paperless offices, the commission recommended that the secretariat be directed to return letters and proposals sent by subordinate officers on paper, except in unavoidable cases, with instructions that they be sent on e-Office.
It also said, “A fortnight prior to Gandhi Jayanti every year may be declared for Swachhata Abhiyan in all government, boards, corporations, local bodies and university offices for identifying and disposing of old files, reports, furniture, electronic items, vehicle spare parts etc lying in offices and office compounds.”
The commission also recommended that all newly recruited staffers be compulsorily sent for an orientation or induction course.