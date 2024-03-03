Mandya, the first test for NDA partners

Sumalatha Ambareesh, actor-turned-politician, defeated then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, also an actor-turned-politician, in Mandya in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It was among the high-profile contests in Karnataka.

This time again, all eyes are on Mandya — the sugar bowl in the Vokkaliga heartland of Old Mysuru region — even before the parties announce their candidates. In many ways, the constituency reflects the changed political equations in the region, the challenges the alliance partners face, and their commitment to join forces, from grassroots to top leadership, to fight the assertive Congress.

While the Grand Old Party is preparing to go the whole hog in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s home region, intense behind-the-scenes efforts to finalize the seat-sharing appear to be reaching the final stages in the NDA.

The JDS is confident of getting Mandya, Hassan and Kolar, while it is also said to be hoping to get one more seat. Sources in the party indicate the possibility of Dr CN Manjunath, well-known cardiologist and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law, contesting as BJP candidate from Bengaluru Rural LS seat. The unorthodox poll strategy may be an effort to take on the Congress in its strong seat represented by DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh. It was the only seat Congress had won in the last elections.

For the BJP-JDS alliance, among all the seats, Mandya may be the most difficult one to decide. Whatever the decision may be, it is going to be a tough call. As an independent candidate backed by the BJP, Sumalatha had defeated JDS in a vitriolic election. Their animosity continued till the regional party became part of the NDA recently.