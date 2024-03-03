Karnataka

NIA nabs key conspirator in 2016 Bengaluru RSS leader murder

Rudresh, a prominent RSS leader of Shivajinagar, was hacked to death by four members of the now banned PFI, on October 16, 2016.
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) member who was the key conspirator in the 2016 RSS leader R Rudresh murder case in Bengaluru.

Ghouse Nayazi, who was absconding, was arrested by an NIA team at Mumbai International Airport on his arrival from Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, where the NIA team was waiting for him on receiving credible inputs about the absconding accused.

Rudresh, a prominent RSS leader of Shivajinagar, was hacked to death by four members of the now banned PFI, on October 16, 2016. The NIA investigation in the case had revealed that the murder was “part of a larger conspiracy hatched by Ghouse, president of SDPI Hebbal Assembly Constituency, and one Asim Sheriff,” stated the NIA in an official release on Saturday.

RSS worker murder case: Karnataka HC dismisses appeal filed by accused

“Ghouse and Sheriff had motivated the other four accused to kill Rudresh with an intention to strike terror among members of the RSS and society. The killers were persuaded to believe that the fight against the RSS was a ‘holy war',” the agency added. With Ghouse’s arrest, all the accused in the case have been arrested. The trial against the remaining accused persons is continuing in the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru.

National Investigation Agency
R Rudresh murder case
