Priest manhandles elderly couple in Karnataka, video goes viral

MANGALURU: A catholic priest manhandled an elderly couple at Pariyalthadka village in Dakshina Kannada district. The incident which was caught on the CCTV camera of the victim’s house has gone viral on social media leading to public outrage.
Fr Nelson Olivera, a Parish priest of Christ the King Church at Manela in Pariyalthadka in Bantwal taluk, allegedly assaulted Gregory and Philomena couple when he visited their house for a ‘house blessing’ on February 29.
In the video, Fr Olivera is seen talking to the couple at the gate after which he drags Gregory towards the house by holding his collar. The priest kicks Philomena who came to her husband’s rescue. An unidentified person who had accompanied the priest was seen helping the accused as he manhandled the couple.
It is not clear as to what triggered the incident but sources said there were differences of opinion between the couple and the priest over giving donations to the church. The couple have no children and were living alone. After the incident, the couple took treatment in a hospital. An FIR has been registered at Vittal police station.
Meanwhile, acting swiftly, Diocese of Mangalore removed the priest and appointed another one in his place. In a press statement released on Saturday, the diocese said it is deeply saddened by the incidents and as an immediate response, the concerned priest would be removed from the religious ministry at Christ the King Church and someone else would be deputed to serve the spiritual needs of people.
“The diocese will cooperate with the law enforcing authorities and apart from the enquiry initiated by the government departments, the diocese of Mangalore will also initiate canonical enquiries for establishing the truth of the facts in order to take adequate future course of action,” it said.