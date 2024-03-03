Priest manhandles elderly couple in Karnataka, video goes viral

MANGALURU: A catholic priest manhandled an elderly couple at Pariyalthadka village in Dakshina Kannada district. The incident which was caught on the CCTV camera of the victim’s house has gone viral on social media leading to public outrage.

Fr Nelson Olivera, a Parish priest of Christ the King Church at Manela in Pariyalthadka in Bantwal taluk, allegedly assaulted Gregory and Philomena couple when he visited their house for a ‘house blessing’ on February 29.

In the video, Fr Olivera is seen talking to the couple at the gate after which he drags Gregory towards the house by holding his collar. The priest kicks Philomena who came to her husband’s rescue. An unidentified person who had accompanied the priest was seen helping the accused as he manhandled the couple.