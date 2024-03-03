Top brass will take decision on Shivamogga ticket: Congress leader

SHIVAMOGGA: Congress leader Geetha Shivarajkumar said the central leaders of the party would take a call on the candidate for the Shivamogga parliamentary segment.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Geetha, wife of actor Shiva Rajkumar, said she is very much interested in social service and has been continuing the activities started by her mother, Shakuntala Bangarappa, in Mysuru. Politics also provides the platform for social service, she said.

Responding to a question, she said she was with the party during the election campaign, and thereafter too, she visited places like Ballari and Belagavi.

“I would love to see my wife as a Member of Parliament. Being an MLA or an MP, she would be a motivating factor for women. So, I wish to see Geetha as an elected representative,” expressed Shiva Rajkumar. Geetha’s name is making the rounds for the ticket to the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, in the coming general election. Meanwhile, Shiva Rajkumar affirmed that he has no intention of joining politics and to contest elections. But definitely, he would campaign for Geetha, if the party high command gave her a ticket