Indian Embassy in touch with Russian officials: EAM to Kharge

KALABURAGI: MinistIer of External Affairs S Jaishankar has informed Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the AICC president, that the Indian Embassy in Moscow has taken up the issue of four Indians (three from Kalaburagi and one from Telangana) stranded in Russia with the authorities there. Kharge had written to Jaishankar in this regard on February 22.

Jaishankar stated in his letter dated February 27 (A copy of which is available with The New Indian Express) that the issue remains a high priority. Jaishankar has assured Kharge that the Indian government will always ensure the safety, security, and welfare of its citizens abroad.