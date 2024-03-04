Indian Embassy in touch with Russian officials: EAM to Kharge

KALABURAGI: MinistIer of External Affairs S Jaishankar has informed Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the AICC president, that the Indian Embassy in Moscow has taken up the issue of four Indians (three from Kalaburagi and one from Telangana) stranded in Russia with the authorities there. Kharge had written to Jaishankar in this regard on February 22.
Jaishankar stated in his letter dated February 27 (A copy of which is available with The New Indian Express) that the issue remains a high priority. Jaishankar has assured Kharge that the Indian government will always ensure the safety, security, and welfare of its citizens abroad.
Jaishankar further stated that he has instructed the Indian Embassy in Moscow to contact the Russian authorities concerned to secure the early return of the Indian citizens. The Foreign Secretary also took up this issue with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi.
“In order to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, the government has advised Indian citizens to stay away from the conflict zones. As a result of sustained assiduous efforts, we have been able to ensure the return of some Indian citizens,” Jaishankar added in his letter.