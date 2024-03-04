Jilted lover splashes acid on three minor girls including lover, arrested

MANGALURU: A 23-year-old jilted lover splashed acid on a minor girl whom he was in a relationship with and two others of a government college at Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada on Monday morning as second PU examination was underway.

The accused named Abin, who is pursuing MBA and a resident of Malappuram district in Kerala has been arrested by Dakshina Kannada police.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 9.55am, when the accused wearing a cap, a similar uniform(blue pant and white shirt) that of the government college at Kadaba so that nobody would identify him, arrived with a bottle of acid and splashed at the 17-year-old second PU student(Science stream) with whom he was in a relationship for two years.

"He was sitting in the college premises along with other students and nobody suspected him as students of other colleges were also gathered to appear for the exam. The victim has sustained severe burn injuries on her face, neck and back and is out of danger. When he splashed acid it fell on two other girls sitting next to the victim and they sustained burn injuries. They have been shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru," Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police C B Ryshyanth told The New Indian Express.

The accused attacked the victim when she was getting ready to appear for the examination. "Victim's mother's house is close to the residence of the accused. Hence they knew each other. Both belong to the same community. It is a case of jilted love as the victim had rejected him after being in a relationship for two years. We are further investigating as to how he procured the acid," SP said.

Deputy Director of the Pre-University Education department in Dakshina Kannada, Jayanna C D meanwhile visited the college and said that Monday's exam was conducted in a smooth manner and the remaining examinations will also be conducted as per the schedule.

Puttur DySP Arun Nagegowda also visited the college and instilled confidence among the students and gathered information from the students who caught the accused and handed over to the police with the help of locals.

Police have seized the acid bottle and books and bags damaged during the acid attack.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao called the incident as unfortunate and has instructed the officials to take strict action against the culprit.

"The accused has been arrested already and the victims are undergoing treatment. I have directed the health officials to provide all necessary treatment and compensation required for their medical treatment. Such acid attacks on women are condemnable," he said.