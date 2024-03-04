Karnataka polls: Congress may pitch Shreyas Patel against Prajwal Shreyas in Hassan

BENGALURU: Hassan is set to witness a battle of the grandsons of two stalwarts in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Congress high command is likely to clear the name of former MP late G Puttaswamy Gowda’s grandson Shreyas M Patel, and pitch him against former PM HD Deve Gowda’s grandson and incumbent MP Prajwal Revanna, according to sources.

More importantly, Shreyas is a relative of DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

Puttaswamy Gowda had defeated Deve Gowda in the 1999 LS polls, and Shreyas missed winning Holenarasipura assembly seat in the May 2023 polls by a whisker. Up against Deve Gowda’s son HD Revanna, Shreyas bagged 84,951 (45.81 per cent) votes against Revanna’s 88,108 (47.51 pc).

Impressed by his performance, the Congress has chalked out a plan to field Shreyas, with the hope that a section of Vokkaligas, a majority of Dalits, minorities and Veerashaiva Lingayats would vote against the Gowda clan.

District minister KN Rajanna, a staunch supporter of CM Siddaramaiah, and Gowda’s bete noire, has proposed Shreyas’ name, and the high command is likely to clear it in the first list, sources said.