Lok Sabha polls: BJP panel finalises new faces in Karnataka

The list will be sent to the party’s high command and it is likely to be announced in a week. “In the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, we had a meeting of the Election Management Committee. We had sent two observers to all the Lok Sabha constituencies of the state for two or three days. We put forth the names that came from the observers and it was decided to send the list to the party high command,” said Vijayendra.

BJP election in-charge for Karnataka Radhamohan Das Agarwal, parliamentary board member and former CM Yediurappa, former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and D V Sadananda Gowda, former ministers K S Eshwarappa, B Sriramulu, Govind Karjol, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and leaders Dr C N Aswath Narayan and C T Ravi were also present.

Somanna reconciles with BSY

Former minister V Somanna, an aspirant from Tumakuru, met former CM B S Yediyurappa at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru on Saturday evening. He along with former CM Jagadish Shettar, and Tumakuru MP G S Basavaraju held discussion over LS polls. Somanna was sulking after Vijayendra was made BJP state chief.