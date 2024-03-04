Minors made 1,07,305 distress calls in 3 years in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In the past three years, Karnataka recorded a total of 1,07,305 distress calls from minors. Irked by the data, child rights activists in the state have demanded remedial measures and data on action taken against the perpetrators.

Activists also alleged that these numbers could possibly be under-reported, and a district-level breakdown is a must to understand how local communities can help in reducing these numbers.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Development and Empowerment of Differently-Abled and Senior Citizens, revealed the data during the recently concluded legislative assembly session. The query was made by MLC Madhu G Madegowda.

Among the 1,07,305 phone calls, 141 calls sought medical treatment, 852 calls were made for shelter, 223 for rehabilitation of children, 128 reported abuse, 1,526 were against harassment, 2,506 against assault and exploitation. The rest of the 1,01,729 calls from children were listed as other issues, and not categorized further.