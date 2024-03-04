'Pro-Pak slogan' in Karnataka Assembly: Private forensic lab report on issue kicks up row

BENGALURU: The BJP in Karnataka on Monday cited an investigation report of a private forensic science laboratory which indicated that "Pakistan zindabad" slogan was shouted after the victory of a Congress candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections here, and attacked the ruling Congress for "spreading lies" over the alleged incident.

Responding to it, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government does not take private reports into consideration.

Supporters Syed Naseer Hussain allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans in the corridors of "Vidhana Soudha" after his victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, an incident which triggered a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and BJP.