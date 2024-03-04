Three Vande Bharat trains pelted with stones on a single day in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three different Vande Bharat trains passing through South Western Railway Zone were pelted with stones by miscreants on Sunday (March 3). Though there were no injuries, the glass window panes of the trains were damaged.

Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force, SWR, Rama Shankar Prasad Singh told The New Indian Express that no arrests have been made so far.

“Unfortunately, three incidents have taken place on a single day. Our cops rushed to different spots and investigations are on,” he added. Two of the three incidents occurred within the Bengaluru Railway Division.

The first incident at 6.15 am when the KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20661) crossed Chikkabanavara railway station in Bengaluru Railway Division. “Miscreants pelted stones on coach C6 on the window in seats 40, 41 and 42,” Singh said.

The second incident occurred around 3.20 pm when the Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20662) was travelling in the return direction. Stones were thrown on the window panes of coach C5 between Haveri and Harihar railway stations in Mysuru Division.