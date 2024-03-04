When the night stays young: Karnataka extends business hours in 11 cities, boosting service industry post-pandemic

Mangaluru: Will benefit certain businesses

Many feel the decision will only help some specific businesses, like bars and restaurants, pubs and discotheques. Jagadish Shenoy, president, DK Hotel Owners’ Association, said that after the Covid-19 pandemic, 80 per cent of the 500-odd vegetarian restaurants in Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru, have stopped serving dinner due to low business. Shenoy runs two restaurants in upmarket Hampankatta and Kodialbail area, which shut at 8pm and 7pm respectively. He feels the extended hours won’t help them.

Varun Kumar, who runs a bar and restaurant at Lalbagh area, says the decision will definitely help them as even now customers walking in at 11pm.

Yatish Baikampady, a tourism expert, feels extension of business hours will boost business of shops, malls, food joints, theatres and travel companies. He says beaches will attract crowds at night if proper lighting and friendly lifeguards are made available. “Our coast is mature for late night events. We are used to night events like Kola, Kambala, Yakshagana and Jatre (which stretch into night hours),” he points out.

KCCI president Ananthesh V Prabhu says longer hours will help businesses grow, provided there is public transport, and safety and law and order is taken care of by police. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said the decision is unlikely to be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections, which is top priority for the police now. Right now, the atmosphere is not conducive to implement the decision, and once elections are over, police will hold discussions with all stakeholders for its smooth implementation.

Mysuru: No hardship for tourists

Mysuru Hotel Association president Narayana Gowda said many tourists from across the country arrive at Mysuru city at night. Now they won’t have to face hardship in finding quality food. People living in the city too can enjoy evenings with their families at their favourite restaurants. The announcement will boost tourism and revenue, said Gowda.

“The responsibility of the police has increased as they need to ensure the safety of the people. We will be increasing installation of CCTV cameras at major junctions and also deploy more police personnel for patrolling till 1pm,” said a police officer.

Kalaburagi: Not ready for nightlife yet

Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industries as well as Hotel Owners’ Association feel the decision will not help business establishments in Kalaburagi city in any way. According to KKCCI secretary Manjunath Jewargi, it may help only malls and supermarkets which are very few in number. For small businesses that employ about 5-8 staffers, it may not work out to run another shift. He said there are almost zero walk-ins by 10pm as there is no floating population in the city, due to the absence of big industries and business establishments.

Secretary of Hotel Owners’ Association Narasimha Mendon said the government’s decision might help lodges and hotels which are near the railway station and Central Bus Stand. He expressed fear of criminals taking advantage of nightlife extension.

Vijayapura: Business sector will grow

Babugouda Biradar, a prominent restaurant owner in Vijayapura, said the decision to extend business hours will help traders, the public and government in many ways. “With cities such as Vijayapura growing, many people travel at odd hours. These people face difficulty in getting food late at night. If hotels are allowed to operate till 1am, it helps people who need food in the late hours, he said.

Abdul Wahid, another restaurant owner, said keeping restaurants open till late at night will help people enjoy food at leisure. Since an airport is also coming up in Vijayapura, passengers could be arriving late and will get food even at that hour.

Shivamogga: Eateries will thrive

Business establishments and hotel industries have welcomed the decision to extend business hours. N Gopinath, president of Shivamogga District Chamber of Commerce and Industries said this kind of system suits places where people work night shifts. “We need to wait and watch how people respond to it,” he said, adding that by and large, it will help only eateries because of youngsters who are ready to go out at night.

Belagavi: Hoteliers ready for change

Ajay Pai, President, Hotel Owners’ Association, Belagavi, welcomed the decision and said it will give huge relief, especially to hoteliers.

He said members of the association have already discussed the issue with police officials, the district administration and Belagavi City Corporation, and are waiting for the decision to be implemented. Pai said police should not ‘inconvenience’ people during extended business hours.

Hubballi-Dharwad: Policing key for success

The move is likely to click in Hubballi-Dharwad, which is an education hub and commercial city. Business establishment owners, especially hoteliers, felt that keeping markets open will help in many ways. Traffic on market roads will come down, harassment will be curbed, students and citizens like patients will benefit. On the flip side, police expect crime rate to go up, and pose challenges to policing.

Ballari: Will help overcome Covid effect

B Maharudra Gowda, president, Chamber of Commerce, Ballari, said the decision will help the tourism and transport industry, among others.

Rathana Prabha Reddy, a hotel owner, said after the pandemic, the hotel business was under loss and thanked the government for the decision to allow them to open till 1am. However, he said success will depend on security and law and order situation.

Ballari Superintendent Ranjith Kumar Bandaru said police beats will be increased.

(Inputs by Rishita Khanna in Bengaluru, Ramakrishna Badseshi in Kalaburagi, Firoz Rozindar in Vijayapura, Pramodkumar Vaidya in Hubballi, BK Lakshmikanth in Mysuru, Ramachandra V Gunari in Shivamoga, Kiran Balannanavar in Ballari and Tushar A Majukar in Belagavi)