Youth pours acid on minor, two friends in Karnataka, held

MANGALURU: Three minor students of a government college in Kadaba taluk sustained burn injuries when a 23-year-old youth threw acid on them on Monday morning.

"The girls have been shifted to a private hospital after the incident, which took place when they were preparing for the Pre-University Course (PUC) exams sitting in the corridors of the college," a police official said.

According to sources, the incident occurred when a youth, wearing a mask and cap to conceal his identity, approached a 17-year-old girl and splashed acid at her. She, along with two other college students who were sitting next to her, suffered minor burn injuries.