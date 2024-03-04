Youth pours acid on minor, two friends in Karnataka, held

MANGALURU: Three minor students of a government college in Kadaba taluk sustained burn injuries when a 23-year-old youth threw acid on them on Monday morning.
"The girls have been shifted to a private hospital after the incident, which took place when they were preparing for the Pre-University Course (PUC) exams sitting in the corridors of the college," a police official said.
According to sources, the incident occurred when a youth, wearing a mask and cap to conceal his identity, approached a 17-year-old girl and splashed acid at her. She, along with two other college students who were sitting next to her, suffered minor burn injuries.
He tried to escape after the attack but the local people who witnessed the incident chased and apprehended him and handed him over to the police.
"The victims were taken to the Kadaba government hospital but the doctors there advised the families to shift them to Mangaluru for better treatment as the burn was extensive," the official said.
The reason for the act is not yet known.
Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police CB Ryshyanth said the accused was named Abin. He is from Kasaragod district in Kerala and was pursuing an MBA.
"The accused has been arrested. The victim is also from Kerala. Both the attacker and the victim belong to the same community," SP said.
More details are awaited.
(With inputs from PTI)