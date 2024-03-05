Crop loss forces farmers in Karnataka to head out towards greener pasteurs

GADAG: Farmers, who have been facing drought for the last one year, and whose crops were damaged due to incessant rain in 2022, are now migrating in the face of financial crisis, unable to buy seeds for cultivation.

A few farmers have now resorted to selling their cattle, for as low as Rs 50,000-60,000 an animal, owing to fodder shortage. During better times, each head of cattle was priced upwards of Rs 1 lakh. In some other villages, herds of cattle have become weak for want of fodder.

The farmers of the district are the worst hit due to rapid climatic changes in the last two years. In 2022, the region received heavy rain, ravaging the yield. As a twist of fate, the following year saw drought take over the region, making the farmers lose both their rabi and kharif crops.