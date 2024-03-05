‘Gowda ka parivar’ likely to contest as ‘Modi ka parivar’ in Karnataka

The party planned to take Kolar, but is now leaving it to the BJP, as it could be a tough battle for the JDS candidate if Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa contests as the Congress candidate. The BJP-JDS leadership is also having second thoughts about fielding a JDS leader on a BJP ticket, sources said. They may even renominate incumbent MP S Muniswamy.

Even in the few seats in the Old Mysuru region which the JDS is likely to get, the rate of conversion of BJP votes in favour of JDS candidates will not be as expected. In Hassan, too, it would not be as good as in Mandya, as the local BJP leadership is averse to the JDS family.

“Mandya is a safe seat where the JDS can comfortably win on its symbol, as there is a chance of BJP votes getting converted if H D Kumaraswamy contests. He had taken part in a protest with the BJP over the Hanuman flag row, wearing a saffron shawl,” a BJP leader observed.

The seat-sharing deal between the two parties is likely to be done in a week’s time, and could throw up some surprises, said an analyst.

JDS-BJP seat-sharing deal in a week: Gowda

JDS president HD Deve Gowda said the JDS-BJP seat-sharing talks are in the final stages, and the matter will be finalised within a week. Gowda told reporters on Monday that former CM HD Kumaraswamy has already held a round of talks on seat-sharing with BJP leaders and it will be finalised after the next round of discussions.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Kumaraswamy will decide on which segments will be given to the JDS. They will also decide if Kumaraswamy should contest the Lok Sabha polls or not,” he said, adding that they will also give suggestions about candidates in seats where the BJP will contest. The JDS will work with the BJP to ensure that the alliance wins all the seats.