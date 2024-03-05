‘Gowda ka parivar’ likely to contest as ‘Modi ka parivar’ in Karnataka

BENGALURU: While the BJP has launched ‘Modi ka Parivar’ campaign to counter former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav’s statement that PM Modi has no family, its alliance partner and Karnataka’s ‘family party’ JDS is banking on Modi’s image in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The regional party, with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda as its national president, is likely to settle for 2-3 constituencies in its seat-sharing deal with the BJP.
It is also likely that ‘Deve Gowda ka parivar’ would contest on the BJP ticket. For instance, Gowda’s son-in-law and retired director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and Research Dr C N Manjunath is a probable candidate from Bengaluru Rural LS seat, not from the JDS but as a BJP candidate. If the BJP plans to replace sitting Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, former JDS minister Sa Ra Mahesh is prepared to contest as a BJP candidate, and is awaiting the go-ahead from JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy.
The party symbol is likely to play a big role in the elections, with BJP voters showing much enthusiasm due to the Modi factor, according to analysts. As the regional party may find it tough to convert BJP votes in its favour, it may settle for only 2-3 seats in the Old Mysuru region.
The party planned to take Kolar, but is now leaving it to the BJP, as it could be a tough battle for the JDS candidate if Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa contests as the Congress candidate. The BJP-JDS leadership is also having second thoughts about fielding a JDS leader on a BJP ticket, sources said. They may even renominate incumbent MP S Muniswamy.
Even in the few seats in the Old Mysuru region which the JDS is likely to get, the rate of conversion of BJP votes in favour of JDS candidates will not be as expected. In Hassan, too, it would not be as good as in Mandya, as the local BJP leadership is averse to the JDS family.
“Mandya is a safe seat where the JDS can comfortably win on its symbol, as there is a chance of BJP votes getting converted if H D Kumaraswamy contests. He had taken part in a protest with the BJP over the Hanuman flag row, wearing a saffron shawl,” a BJP leader observed.
The seat-sharing deal between the two parties is likely to be done in a week’s time, and could throw up some surprises, said an analyst.
JDS-BJP seat-sharing deal in a week: Gowda
JDS president HD Deve Gowda said the JDS-BJP seat-sharing talks are in the final stages, and the matter will be finalised within a week. Gowda told reporters on Monday that former CM HD Kumaraswamy has already held a round of talks on seat-sharing with BJP leaders and it will be finalised after the next round of discussions.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Kumaraswamy will decide on which segments will be given to the JDS. They will also decide if Kumaraswamy should contest the Lok Sabha polls or not,” he said, adding that they will also give suggestions about candidates in seats where the BJP will contest. The JDS will work with the BJP to ensure that the alliance wins all the seats.