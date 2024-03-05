ISRO sat helps track air quality

BENGALURU: Case studies from the field validated by the Indian Space Research Organisation revealed that there has been a notable increase in Aerosol Optical Depth (AOD) values post-October 13, 2023, particularly over the Indo-Gangetic Plain. Delhi consistently exhibited high AOD values, highlighting the impact of pollution during and after Diwali.

Mid-December witnessed some improvement in air quality, followed by another spike in AOD levels during mid-January 2024.

All the above data was found through ISRO’s new product that will aid researchers in learning more about air quality and monitoring the aerosol percentage through the Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM-3) Aerosol Optical Depth (AOD). This data product is expected to enable the intricacies of air quality dynamics over the landmass of the Indian subcontinent.